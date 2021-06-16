East Texas Now Business Break
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis

Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson has issued a disaster declaration for the county in response to the border crisis.

The declaration states that residents of the county are ‘under an imminent threat of disaster from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico.’

It goes on to say that the border crisis has resulted in “thousands” of immigrants invading the county. Judge Johnson states this has overwhelmed local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The declaration also states that the crisis has caused residents of the county to lose thousands of dollars and will cost the county over half a million dollars by the end of the fiscal year.

Another issue listed in the declaration claims that the health of Midlanders is at risk from ‘an elevated risk of exposure to unknown variants of COVID-19 resulting from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico’.

As of Tuesday night, 35% of Midland County residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

Back on June 1, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 34 counties in response to the border crisis. Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, and Terrell counties were among those listed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

