Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department on Tuesday took a wanted murder suspect into custody after he threatened to take his own life.

It took negotiators several hours to convince Dontrey Walker, 22, to surrender after he was located in a wooded area in the 3300 block of Old Houston Road.

The Huntsville Police Department said Walker was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Longview. Details of the case were not immediately available.

Huntsville’s police chief praised his officers for the peaceful ending to the situation and asked that the community pray for all those involved and affected by the situation.

KBTX spoke with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed Walker remains in jail in Huntsville on bonds totaling half a million dollars and is awaiting extradition to Gregg County.

