East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security

HB 1788
HB 1788(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has signed a bill authored by Rep Cole Hefner which would provide immunity from liability for school security personnel in case of a safety issue.

HB 1788 concerns immunity from liability of public and private schools and security personnel employed by those schools for certain actions of security personnel. It gives immunity to any school in Texas, as well as the security personnel in the school districts, from damages that occur when “reasonable action (is) taken by the security personnel to maintain the safety of the school campus, including action relating to possession or use of a firearm.”

This immunity would protect security personnel in the schools, whether paid or volunteer. The employee must have written permission from the board of trustees of the school district or the governing body of the open-enrollment charter school or the private school to carry a firearm on campus, however, before immunity could be in force.

The House passed the bill on a 90-54 vote on April 20. The Senate passed the bill on an 18-13 vote on May 22.

Previous story: Hefner bill for armed school security immunity gets approval in Senate

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

A heat wave has reached the valley.
WebXtra - Hot weather and the homeless: Hiway 80 in need of volunteers and donations
ETN: Homeless Hiway 80
ETN: Summer Homeless Missions
WebExtra: Summertime for Homeless Hiway 80
WebXtra: Homeless Heat Hiway 80
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Governor Abbott signs HB 3257, creating Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission