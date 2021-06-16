Governor signs Ashby broadband bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill to make broadband access available in rural areas.

Abbott signed HB 5 into law on Tuesday with the law going into effect immediately.

HB 5 passed in the House on April 9 on a 146-0 vote. It passed in the Senate on April 29 on a 31-0 vote.

The bill would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

