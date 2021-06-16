East Texas Now Business Break
Governor Abbott signs HB 3257, creating Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission

Official seal, State of Texas Governor
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott today signed House Bill (HB) 3257 into law, establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission.

This commission will produce biennial studies of antisemitism in Texas, work with schools and institutions of higher educations to develop effective methods to combat antisemitism, and implement Holocaust and genocide courses of study and awareness programs.

Abbott was joined for the bill signing by Representatives Phil King, Craig Goldman, Tan Parker and Doc Anderson, Consulate General of Israel Gilad Katz and members of the Israel National Defense College, the Jewish Federation, and the American Jewish Committee.

“Antisemitism has no place in Texas, and we have a duty to combat it whenever and however it arises,” said Abbott. “That is why I am proud to sign House Bill 3257 into law, which will create the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Committee and bolster our efforts to eradicate antisemitism in the Lone Star State. Thank you to the Texas Legislature for your bipartisan effort on this important bill.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

