East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Border patrol finds 35 immigrants locked in U-Haul in Van Horn

(Culberson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (KLTV) - Thirty-five immigrants were found locked in a U-Haul that was parked behind a Mcdonald’s in Van Horn, Texas.

Late Saturday night, border patrol discovered the 35 immigrants suffering from dehydration, according to the Facebook post by the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office. They were transported to the Culberson County hospital where it was determined they may not have survived had they not been discovered.

Sheriff Carillo said a driver was taken into custody and hopes the federal prosecutors criminally charge the driver.

All 35 people survived the incident.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges
WebXtra: E-Learning Challenges in Longview
WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges
WebXtra: E-learning Effects in Longview
HB 1788
Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security
A heat wave has reached the valley.
WebXtra - Hot weather and the homeless: Hiway 80 in need of volunteers and donations