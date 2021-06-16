Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have identified a body found while work crews were clearing debris on the side of the interstate.

The body of Joshua Hammond, 39, of Canton was found as road crews with Texas Department of Transportation were cleaning debris from the grass along the southbound portion of Interstate 20, about 3 miles west of Canton in Van Zandt County.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of death.

