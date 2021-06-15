East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Gas prices on the rise this summer

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of gas has been slowing increasing and are expected to continue to rise this summer.

Gates Brelsford is the co-owner of Brelsford Personnel, a staffing company for the energy industry, and said there are many factors as to why we are seeing increases in gasoline prices. First is supply and demand; as society enters a “post-pandemic” phase, more people are driving. The oil industry cannot respond overnight to this increase, causing a lag in oil supply. Additionally, there are some federal government regulations that attribute to the rise of gas prices.

