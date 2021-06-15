East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Vega couple returning Prisoner of War bracelet after looking for veteran’s family for more than 50 years

By Freixys Casado
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A Vega couple is returning a Prisoner of War bracelet after looking for the veteran’s family for more than 50 years.

“I became aware that there were people in my generation and about my age that were serving in Vietnam,” said Beth Sunderman.

Beth Sunderman bought a POW bracelet when she was in college.

“My soldier was James Thomas and he was M-I-A,” said Sunderman.

For the next 51 years, that’s all she knew about him. That is until her husband initiated a Google search.

“I was in the table and I said ‘I found him,’ and she said ‘Who?’ and I said, ‘James Thomas,’ and she said ‘Really?’” said Max Sunderman, Beth’s husband.

Through the POW Network, they found Sergeant Thomas’ biography and discovered he was from Safford, Arizona.

After a few calls, they were able to connect with the Sergeant’s only living sister.

“When she found out that we cared, she cried,” said Sunderman. “This many years, you know, things fall through the crack and you forget, whatever, but my husband and I are very mindful of the veterans.”

According to the POW Network, Sgt. Thomas was 20-years-old when he disappeared while on patrol.

Beth and her husband are now preparing to present the bracelet this weekend in Safford in company of the nonprofit Texas Panhandle Patriot Guard Riders.

“Encourage people, if they have a bracelet, to search it, find it,” said Sunderman. “It has been very rewarding to get a hold of the family.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Aging, mental health experts discuss World Elder Abuse Day
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis