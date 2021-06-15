East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday crash leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Wood County

A single vehicle crash killed one and injured three in Wood County.
A single vehicle crash killed one and injured three in Wood County.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday afternoon crash near Winnsboro left one dead and two in serious condition.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, DPS troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4890, approximately six miles south of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on CR-4890 at an unsafe speed. The vehicle left the roadway to the north exiting curve in the roadway to the left. The vehicle traveled into a ditch and overturned, ejecting all four occupants.

One of the occupants was identified as Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro. Box was pronounced at the scene.

A 17-year-old male occupant and a 16-year-old male occupant were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Winnsboro in serious condition.

A 19-year-old female passenger was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County

Latest News

Gas prices are seeing an increase
WebXtra: Gas prices on the rise this summer
Suspect vehicle
Men cause over $10k worth of damage after climbing Paris, TX, Eiffel Tower
WebXtra: Gas prices increasing
WebXtra: Gas prices on the rise
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
ERCOT update
ERCOT gives update on call for energy conservation