Saturday crash leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday afternoon crash near Winnsboro left one dead and two in serious condition.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, DPS troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4890, approximately six miles south of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on CR-4890 at an unsafe speed. The vehicle left the roadway to the north exiting curve in the roadway to the left. The vehicle traveled into a ditch and overturned, ejecting all four occupants.

One of the occupants was identified as Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro. Box was pronounced at the scene.

A 17-year-old male occupant and a 16-year-old male occupant were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Winnsboro in serious condition.

A 19-year-old female passenger was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

