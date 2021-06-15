East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UIL put on the clock, voting to add a 35-second shot clock to 5A and 6A high school basketball

Legislative Council expected to start discussion Tuesday, June 15 around 9:45 a.m.
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school sports may have come to an end this school year, but now is the time to discuss rule changes and updates. The UIL will vote on Tuesday on a game changing basketball topic, the shot clock. States across America have been playing without a shot clock, with the exception of nine that have already tested it out. In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in 5A and 6A beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Amarillo High Boys Basketball Head Coach Jason Pillion sees the positives in speeding up gameplay, but prefers the old school style.

”What you’re going to end up having is a lot more missed shots. You’re going to have guys taking shots that shouldn’t be taking shots,” said Pillion. “You’re going to have rushed shots. If you go to a game you see a lot of kids panic when the thing gets under 10 seconds, so for me I would be against simply because I think it could create some really ugly basketball. As a fan I wouldn’t like that. As a coach it probably change some strategy.”

The UIL Legislative Council will conduct the athletic portion of the meeting on Tuesday, June 15 around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
2 people die in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Linemen challenge (KLTV Sports)
High School linemen given chance to compete in bEast Texas Linemen Championships
BEast Texas Linemen
High School linemen given chance to compete in bEast Texas Linemen Championships
Thirty-two Southland Track & Field Student-Athletes earn All-American Recognition
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees