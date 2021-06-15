TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Transportation road crew found a body alongside Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County Monday afternoon.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, DPS troopers responded to the scene at about 4;02 p.m. Monday. The TxDOT road crew members told the troopers they found the body when they were cleaning debris from the side of I-20 about 2.6 miles west of Canton.

“An investigation is underway to determine identification and cause of death” the press release stated. “No other information is available at this time.”

