TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hours ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Transportation road crew found a body alongside Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County Monday afternoon.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, DPS troopers responded to the scene at about 4;02 p.m. Monday. The TxDOT road crew members told the troopers they found the body when they were cleaning debris from the side of I-20 about 2.6 miles west of Canton.

“An investigation is underway to determine identification and cause of death” the press release stated. “No other information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

