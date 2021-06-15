Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning temps in the 70s and 80s with clear to mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is again in effect for parts of East Texas from noon to 7pm. Like yesterday, heat index values will be in the 100s, and it is important to remember that is what it feels like in the shade, not in the sun. Dangerous heat again today across East Texas so please be safe. This evening temps will be in the 80s and 90s and overnight drop down into the mid 70s. There is a low rain chance for today and tomorrow, mainly for Deep ETX. Pop-up showers will continue to be possible as we’ve seen the last few days/weeks. High pressure remains a dominant force for the next few days and highs will stay in the upper 90s.

By Saturday low pressure and a possible tropical system move into the South/Southeast bringing rain and cooler temps. This will bring highs for Father’s Day weekend into the low 90s, but also brings rain chances. With it still being too far to pinpoint where this system could come ashore, we’ve only got 20-30% rain chances for the weekend but that could chance over the coming days.

