Treat of the Day: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards scholarships

By Katherine Griffith
Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials recently presented 70 students from the Texas 4-H program with $1.4 million in scholarships.

Each participant will receive $20,000 towards a four-year undergraduate degree.

Students were selected based off their involvement in the program, academic achievement and financial needs. The recipients represent 51 different counties across Texas and will attend 19 different Texas colleges and universities.

This is a portion of the rodeo’s annual commitment of nearly $21.7 million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2021.

