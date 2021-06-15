Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.