Smith County Commissioners consider ways to spend $45M in American Rescue Plan funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning, Smith County Commissioners held a workshop to discuss how to use $45 million that the county received from the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Among the possible uses for that money, replacing lost revenue due to COVID-19, road and bridge infrastructure, and construction of a new courthouse.

Right now, these are just possible uses for the money. More meetings will be held and the public will be able to give input on how to best spend the funds.

