Sacred religious items trashed, burglarized at Southwest Lubbock church

By Camelia Juarez
Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The St. Andrew Greek Orthodox church was burglarized Saturday night leaving sacred items trashed and at least $100,000 worth of damage.

Father Peter DeFonce says this was unusual because the suspects didn’t go after money or alcohol, they targeted some of the most spiritual spaces.

“I walked toward the church building like it was a foreign object that I’ve never been in before. I knew immediately that it had been violated like a person who is abused or raped or whatever,” DeFonce said.

Recent improvements in their air conditioning system and water heater were not spared.

“After14 years, I finally had hot water behind there to clean things. And it was one of the first things that they destroyed in took out. So we literally that only been installed a week,” DeFonce said.

A Gofund me was created Saturday night with the goal of $75,000 and as of Monday evening it is well over $80,000.

