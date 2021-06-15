East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Louisiana at 6:50 a.m. for a report of a man’s body being found in an alleyway.

Police arrived at the scene and identified the man as 19-year-old William Fuentez.

MPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified of the death and responded.

Police say the death is a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center about...
TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit
Laura Wise, a Zavalla ISD, teacher, shadows an employee at Turner Fabrication in Nacogdoches....
Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers
TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the...
Governor signs bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies
Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House
Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal
Source: Gray News Media
ERCOT says Texas power grid remains strong despite record demand