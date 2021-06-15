East Texas Now Business Break
Men cause over $10k worth of damage after climbing Paris, TX, Eiffel Tower

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle((Source: Paris Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Paris, TX, are searching for two men they said caused over $10,000 worth of damage after climbing the city’s Eiffel Tower replica.

In a post on Facebook, the department said the incident happened just after midnight on June 8.

They said a pick-up truck, which appears to be a two toned Ford or Dodge in a still image, parked next to the Eiffel Tower at the Civic Center. Two men got out of the vehicle and climbed up the tower. Police said while climbing the tower, the men damaged several of the lights.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows who drives the vehicle or the two men in question to please call Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

