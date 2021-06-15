East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Medical episode may have caused fatal crash near White Oak

A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning near White Oak.
A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning near White Oak.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a crash on W. Whatley Road, just west of the city limits of White Oak. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Lexus GS 300 was traveling eastbound on W. Whatley Road when the driver ran off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and then struck a tree. It is believed that the driver suffered a medical episode which caused the incident. 

The driver, Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak was pronounced at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County

Latest News

TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Gohmert joins federal lawsuit over U.S. House use of metal detectors
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook
Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death