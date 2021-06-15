Medical episode may have caused fatal crash near White Oak

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a crash on W. Whatley Road, just west of the city limits of White Oak. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Lexus GS 300 was traveling eastbound on W. Whatley Road when the driver ran off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and then struck a tree. It is believed that the driver suffered a medical episode which caused the incident.

The driver, Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak was pronounced at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.