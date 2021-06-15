Livingston man charged in shooting death

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man is dead and another is in jail following a shooting death Monday morning.

Joseph Wayne Smith, 33, of Livingston, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Stevens Lane at 5:39 a.m. after someone had been shot.

Todd Wilkinson, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While interviewing witnesses, a suspect was identified and Smith was arrested.

