Livingston man charged in shooting death

Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)(Polk County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 54 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man is dead and another is in jail following a shooting death Monday morning.

Joseph Wayne Smith, 33, of Livingston, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Stevens Lane at 5:39 a.m. after someone had been shot.

Todd Wilkinson, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While interviewing witnesses, a suspect was identified and Smith was arrested.

