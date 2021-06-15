East Texas Now Business Break
Ladyjack Stephanie Visscher shining on world stage

Stephanie Visscher (SFA Athletics)
Stephanie Visscher (SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Ladyjack Stephanie Visscher is accomplishing what only few have been able to do.

After playing in the 2021 NCAA Women’s National Basketball Tournament for Stephen F. Austin, Visscher is now a member of Sweden’s National Team and is set to play in the 2021 Euro Championship.

“I really wanted to do both,” Visscher said. “I have always had a dream of playing for the Swedish National team but also going to the NCAA with our team was an amazing feeling as well. I know my dad made it to the NCAA Tournament with his college team. Getting to be the second one in the family to go there was cool. Both of those events have had a huge impact on me.”

Visscher, the 2021 Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the year, has stood out on the court for years. Since arriving at SFA she has traveled back home to Sweden in the summer and played for her home country but never made it to the final cut of the main national team.

“It is a different type of pride to represent your country,” Visscher said. “I grew up watching the national team. I grew up watching some of these professional players. I know a lot of people in Sweden dream of being on the National team and I get to do it. It is amazing and I love it.”

Sweden will open the 2021 Euro Championships Thursday morning against Slovakia at 5 a.m. Central Time.

