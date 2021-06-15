High School linemen given chance to compete in bEast Texas Linemen Championships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - High School linemen might not get all the highlights of the 7on7 summer competitions but that doesn’t mean they are sitting at home waiting for fall camp.

Chapel Hill ISD finished up their inaugural bEast Texas Linemen challenge. The event was sponsored by Poke in Da Eye BBQ, O’Reily Auto Parts and Whataburger.

“I had some of me guys come up to me and ask if there was something they could do to compete in the summer,” Chapel Hill offensive line coach Johnny Irvin said. “I showed them this and they were interested so we started competing. I took them to a big one and we qualified for the state Linemen challenge later this summer. I asked around and was able to get a few more schools to come out and we put on this challenge.”

The linemen that showed up went through several skill challenges that tested their strength and endurance. The final three events might have been the most grueling with a tug-of-war tournament, 100 M relay and and obstacle course.

”We came off a bad season so right now we are trying to rebuild it,” Hallsville center Chris Tinsley said. “We have a good family. We grew up together. This is a way for us to bond.”

The night finished with a close finish. Hallsville finished in first place with Chapel Hill A just a few points behind. The winners were given t-shirts and free Whataburger.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.