Governor signs bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has signed legislation to rename a stretch of State Highway 198 in Henderson County to honor two deputies killed in the line of duty.

HB 1321 was authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) and honors deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt, who died in 2007.

Randall Mays was convicted of capital murder in connection with the deputies’ deaths in May 2008. He used a rifle with a scope to shoot and kill Ogburn and Habelt after they responded to a disturbance in Payne Springs. Mays also wounded Deputy Kevin Harris before Mays was shot by law enforcement.

The bill passed in the House on May 8 on a 137-2 vote. It passed in the Senate on May 26 on a 31-0 vote. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

