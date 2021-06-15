East Texas Now Business Break
Governor signs bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies

TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the Texas House of Representatives.
TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the Texas House of Representatives.
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has signed legislation to rename a stretch of State Highway 198 in Henderson County to honor two deputies killed in the line of duty.

HB 1321 was authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) and honors deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt, who died in 2007.

Randall Mays was convicted of capital murder in connection with the deputies’ deaths in May 2008. He used a rifle with a scope to shoot and kill Ogburn and Habelt after they responded to a disturbance in Payne Springs. Mays also wounded Deputy Kevin Harris before Mays was shot by law enforcement.

The bill passed in the House on May 8 on a 137-2 vote. It passed in the Senate on May 26 on a 31-0 vote. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

