GoBus fares to return in September

GoBus
GoBus((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Council of Governments recently announced beginning September 1 they will reinstate it’s fee for GoBus riders.

For the last 18 months, fees had been suspended as they were only offering rides for essential trips. The fee will be $2 for a round-trip with an additional $1 charge for any additional stops. Seniors ride free to medical appointments as well as active military or veterans.

“It’s picking back up. We are seeing that our customers are feeling a little bit more safe to continue out. We’re seeing that they recognize the safety measures that are in place here. That they can ride safely. So we are hoping to get back up to that performance level that we were seeing prior to COVID,” said East Texas Council of Government’s Director of Communication Lindsay Vanderbilt.

There is still a federal mask mandate for public transportation in effect till mid-September. All buses will continued to be disinfected and fogged at the end of each shift.

