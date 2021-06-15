East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot day today with temperatures in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Expect fair skies into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 80s and then the mid 70s overnight. More of the same tomorrow with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 90s by tomorrow afternoon and will feel more like the triple digits because of the humidity. It continues to be hot and humid through the end of the work week. Tropical development continues to look likely in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Depending on the track of the developing tropical system, some rain could be back in the forecast, especially for Deep East Texas this weekend. Winds will pick up a bit as the system moves by and temperatures will drop a couple of degrees. The system will quickly move away from East Texas by early next week when things return to normal with more hot, humid conditions.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 6-15-21
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 6-15-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-15-21
Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-15-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook
Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend