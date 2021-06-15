Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot day today with temperatures in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Expect fair skies into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 80s and then the mid 70s overnight. More of the same tomorrow with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 90s by tomorrow afternoon and will feel more like the triple digits because of the humidity. It continues to be hot and humid through the end of the work week. Tropical development continues to look likely in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Depending on the track of the developing tropical system, some rain could be back in the forecast, especially for Deep East Texas this weekend. Winds will pick up a bit as the system moves by and temperatures will drop a couple of degrees. The system will quickly move away from East Texas by early next week when things return to normal with more hot, humid conditions.

