East Texas community bands together to find missing K-9

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One east Texas community banded together this past week trying to find a K-9 member of a search and rescue team. Well, that search is over and all is well.

After nearly seven days of looking for Solo, a K-9 with the Bowie County Search and Rescue Team, Paul Stratton was reunited with his dog Monday morning (June 14).

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now really,” Stratton said.

Stratton says he was out of state on vacation and left his K-9 in the care of a private kennel when the animal escaped. Flyers were posted throughout the area and many residents in the Liberty-Eylau community searched for days with no success.

“Paul call me about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. We got busy, been out here since then, day and night spending hours looking for the dog,” said Steve LaCounte, one of the people who helped with the search.

Being a trained search and rescue dog, Stratton decided to lure his dog to safety.

“The crate has his crate blanket in it and has his scent and I put a pair of my stinky, three day old shorts into it and it did the trick,” Stratton said.

The dog was found in an area where volunteers had previously searched. One resident, Gary Jones, found the missing dog near the crate and locked the animal inside.

Solo was found by a volunteer Monday, June 14, 2021 about a mile from the kennel from which he escaped. (Paul Stratton)

“Happy for everybody, glad that he’s home, not going to be sick out here on the road somewhere,” Jones said.

Stratton says he thought Solo was either dead or someone had found him and was not returning him.

Solo was found less than a mile from the kennel from which he escaped.

