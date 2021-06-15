East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There’s a lack of skilled labor in Deep East Texas according to labor analysts. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is trying to fix that.

This week the first Deep East Texas Externship Program is connecting 22 teachers with various industries.

Matt Turner, owner of Turner Fabrication in Nacogdoches, is participating.

“We make a variety of parts for people, from farm implements to rocket ship parts,” said Turner.

Turner built his business from the ground up after attending a technical college.

The shop had its tenth anniversary last week, long enough for Turner to realize, as he said, “We’ve really got a skills-gap.”

Three hours of shadowing and Zavalla ISD ag-mechanic teacher Laura Wise already knows the industrial strategy of fabrication. Her objective is to apply those same strategies in the classroom to better prepare her students for jobs in the local community.

“There’s a lot of organization that goes into this and that’s something I can teach my kids in the classroom, in the shop, out in labs,” said Wise.

“Working through problems. Being independent. That’s the best building blocks,” shared Turner.

Those “soft-skills” help local employers hire local job hunters.

“That was partly why the East Texas Manufacturing Alliance was started, so we could start developing a pipeline of industry in our area,” said Turner.

The Teacher Externship is a start. Turner and Wise both know the momentum also relies on good paying jobs and educational dollars directed toward career and technical education.

Healthcare, computer technology, diesel mechanics and utilities were other occupations participating in the week-long externship.

On Friday, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will host a debriefing so lessons learned can be shared.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center about...
TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit
TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the...
Governor signs bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies
Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House
Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal
Source: Gray News Media
ERCOT says Texas power grid remains strong despite record demand