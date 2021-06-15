Cowboys make it official, heading back to Oxnard for training camp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “America’s team” is heading back to the west coast for their 2021 training camp.
The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday that they would be returning to Oxnard, California for this year’s training camp. The team is set to arrive at their home-away-from-home on June 20. The annual opening ceremonies and state of the team address will take place the following day. The first practice which will be open to fans will be on June 22.
Last year, the NFL required all of it’s franchises to stay at home for training camp. This ended an eight year period of hosting the camp in Oxnard.
Statement from Jerry Jones from DallasCowboys.com:
The Cowboys will play five preseason games, starting with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.