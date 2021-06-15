East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County

Latest News

TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and...
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
May retail sales fell 1.3% as Americans spend less on goods
A pregnant woman was stabbed, forcing her to deliver her baby four months premature.
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forced to deliver baby with emergency c-section
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Gohmert joins federal lawsuit over U.S. House use of metal detectors