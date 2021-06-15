A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis

East Texas Now Business Break
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
By Pat Stacey
Updated: 1 hours ago
(KLTV/KTRE) - Vice President Kamala Harris just ended her first international trip to several central American countries in hope of stemming the tide of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally into the U.S. The administration’s tone is finally a little more serious and somber on addressing the continued surge of migrants seeking to get into the U.S.

Mexico and several other countries have been critical of the Biden team for their seeming open door approach for those seeking to make it to America. In recent weeks, at least, they have been echoing the message of telling them not to come. But Vice President Harris could make this a higher priority at home, here in the U.S, by upping the profile by visiting the border area where thousands of migrants are still trying to cross.

She seemingly laughs off many of these tough questions from journalists when asked about travelling to this area that includes a huge portion of Texas. I don’t know if that is a personality trait to try to humorize a challenging topic or what, but her laughing it off has the effect of trivializing the ongoing crisis. And if the Biden administration is truly interested in doing everything possible, we have the greatest influence and impact right here in America – here in Texas. This crisis may be slowing a bit, but it is not going away. Hopefully, Vice President Harris and other leaders will start taking this seriously and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

