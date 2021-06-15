East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amarillo man drowns while fishing at Lake Arrowhead

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fisherman from Amarillo drowned at Lake Arrowhead Saturday night, according to the Times Record News.

Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson said the victim, Steven Timmons, was camping with his 7-year-old son at the state park and fishing off the boat ramp around 11:30 p.m.

Timmons went into the water to retrieve a stuck fishing line, went under and did not resurface.

Swenson said, “It looks like he waded out to get the line and the ground just dropped off right there.”

The 7-year-old flagged a passing boat for help, but they were unable to locate Timmons.

A team consisting of members of the Wichita Falls Police Department dive team, park police, state game rangers and The Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department aided in the search for about four hours before recovering Timmons’ body.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center about...
TJC reopens Earth and Space Science Center with Velocity exhibit
Laura Wise, a Zavalla ISD, teacher, shadows an employee at Turner Fabrication in Nacogdoches....
Disconnect between educators, East Texas industry leads to on-the-job shadowing for teachers
TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the...
Governor signs bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies
Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House
Governor signs Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal
Source: Gray News Media
ERCOT says Texas power grid remains strong despite record demand