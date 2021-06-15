Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The East Texas First Alert Weather Team and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area in the Bay of Campeche in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico that could bring rain to East Texas this weekend.

East Texas 7 Day Rain Totals (KLTV/KTRE)

Right now, an area of low pressure and storms in that area is slowly becoming more organized and will start to move northward towards the US Gulf Coast by Thursday. A Tropical Depression will likely form late in the week and the National Hurricane Center has forecast this area for 70% chance of development in the next five days.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook (KLTV/KTRE)

By Friday, heavy rain could be impacting the Gulf Coast and that is expected to continue into the weekend. While it is still to early to say for certain how this tropical system will track, we are currently anticipating most of the rain to be east of our area. The greatest rainfall totals for East Texas look to be in Deep East Texas where as much as two inches of rain could fall over the next week. As of now, the greatest totals along the Gulf Coast look to be in Louisiana between New Orleans and Lake Charles where the National Weather Service forecasts as much as ten inches of rain in the next seven days.

Gulf Coast Rain Totals Forecast (KLTV/KTRE)

In addition to the rain possibility for East Texas, the low pressure associated with this system will also help cool down our temperatures for the weekend. While highs this week have been well above normal in the upper 90s, we’re looking at highs in the low 90s for this weekend.

7 Day Rain Chances (KLTV/KTRE)

7 Day Temperature Trend (KLTV/KTRE)

