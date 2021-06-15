5-ingredient ginger shortcakes by Mama Steph

East Texas Now Business Break
By Stephanie Frazier
Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy biscuits are gently sweetened and flavored by the addition of sugar and ginger. They’re wonderful as the base of shortcake desserts, but also are delicious on their own.

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with Pam or use parchment paper to line it.

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl using a spatula, stirring just until combined into a sticky dough.

Scoop 1/4 cup of dough at a time onto the cookie sheet. Sprinkle the tops with sugar, if desired.

Bake in center of oven for 10 - 15 minutes, or until tops are golden brown.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

