TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy biscuits are gently sweetened and flavored by the addition of sugar and ginger. They’re wonderful as the base of shortcake desserts, but also are delicious on their own.

5-ingredient ginger shortcakes by Mama Steph

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with Pam or use parchment paper to line it.

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl using a spatula, stirring just until combined into a sticky dough.

Scoop 1/4 cup of dough at a time onto the cookie sheet. Sprinkle the tops with sugar, if desired.

Bake in center of oven for 10 - 15 minutes, or until tops are golden brown.

