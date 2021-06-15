East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rep. Gohmert joins federal lawsuit over U.S. House use of metal detectors

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about their lawsuit after they were fined for avoiding metal detectors at the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Congressmen from Georgia and Texas are suing administrators of the House of Representatives.

They say that using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and that the security is being used unfairly against Republicans.

Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas filed the lawsuit Sunday in against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

They claim Democrats have been allowed to enter the floor without being screened, although at least one has been fined $5,000 for doing so.

The suit claims taking fines out of congressional salaries is unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County

Latest News

TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County
A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning near White Oak.
Medical episode may have caused fatal crash near White Oak
NHC Tropical Weather Outlook
Activity in the Gulf could bring rain to East Texas Father’s Day weekend
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death