East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

World Elder Abuse Day is Tuesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World Elder Abuse Day is Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and an estimated $2.6 billion is lost annually by U.S. adults over the age of 60 years due to financial exploitation and abuse.

World Elder Abuse Day is a day to spread awareness to recognize and prevent elder abuse. Many cases commonly go unreported.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Patty Ducayet, the Texas Long-Term Care Ombudsman, said it’s a day to recognize, raise awareness, and prevent elder abuse. “We want to be sure that we are calling attention to the programs and services meant to help combat that abuse and also just build awareness about how older adults are experiencing aging and the effects of living in a long term care facility.” She continued to say how they don’t always know how to speak up for themselves, leaving room for the abuse to go unrecognized.

“Remember it is not your job to confirm that there is abuse, it is simply your job to report that if you suspect it.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater

Latest News

Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46
Man found guilty of elder fraud in Florida, East Texas to pay back over $400K
Shoe Drive
Buckner Longview Community Shoe Drive enters final week
Customs and Border Patroll seized more than $1 million in drugs in Brownsville.
Feds seize $1.3 million in drugs at border in Brownsville
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles