TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World Elder Abuse Day is Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and an estimated $2.6 billion is lost annually by U.S. adults over the age of 60 years due to financial exploitation and abuse.

World Elder Abuse Day is a day to spread awareness to recognize and prevent elder abuse. Many cases commonly go unreported.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Patty Ducayet, the Texas Long-Term Care Ombudsman, said it’s a day to recognize, raise awareness, and prevent elder abuse. “We want to be sure that we are calling attention to the programs and services meant to help combat that abuse and also just build awareness about how older adults are experiencing aging and the effects of living in a long term care facility.” She continued to say how they don’t always know how to speak up for themselves, leaving room for the abuse to go unrecognized.

“Remember it is not your job to confirm that there is abuse, it is simply your job to report that if you suspect it.”

