Woman, man swept away after rescuing children struggling in Texas river

Guadalupe River. (Texas Parks &amp;amp; Wildlife Dept. photo/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
(AP) - SEGUIN, Texas (AP) - A woman is dead, and a man is missing after emergency responders say they were swept away after rescuing two children who were struggling against the current in a Texas river popular for swimming and tubing.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s body was found Sunday night in the Guadalupe River near Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

The search for the man continued Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the woman had helped the man rescue the children and then was trying to save him, but the water kept pushing them downriver.

Authorities identified the woman as Casandra Kendrick.

They did not identify the man who is missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

