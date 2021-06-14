East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man reported missing from Grand Canyon

Charles Lyon
Charles Lyon(National Park Service)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Arizona (KLTV) - The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park for a man from Tyler.

Charles Lyon, 49, of Tyler was last seen at the Best Western hotel in Tusayan, Arizona on Friday.

According to NPS, Lyon abandoned his vehicle on the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11 and is believed to be traveling alone.

He is described as a white male, 6′3″ in height, 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov .

