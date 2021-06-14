Texas Blueberry Festival vendor sells German toys

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One vendor at the 31st annual Texas Blueberry Festival found success in selling what he named “lovable figures on a spring,” also known as ‘I Love Bouncies.’

These little toys made it all the way to Nacogdoches from Germany.

All sorts of products were being sold at the festival, from trinkets, to posters, to everything in between..

The owner of I Love Bouncies heard about the toys from his friend stationed in Germany, and he has sold them to communities ever since.

“Each one is carved, painted and dressed and they come from Germany,” owner of I Love Bouncies Jeff Zumbrunnen said. “We bring them here to the United States and we sell them to all different kinds of fairs and festivals and their purpose in life is to make you smile.”

This year was the first year ‘I Love Bouncies’ were sold at the Blueberry Festival, but the owner says he hopes to return next year.

