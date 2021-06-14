Rusk County deputies seize 30 fighting roosters, equipment

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 2164 on June 10 and seized 30 fighting roosters and training equipment.

According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, RCSO received a tip that an individual who lived on CR 2164 had fighting roosters.

“Our investigators achieved probable cause for a search warrant during the investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

RCSO deputies executed the search warrant in the afternoon hours of June 10 and seized 30 fighting roosters and equipment that is used to train fighting roosters.

“Warrants are being issued for the owners of the birds,” the Facebook post stated. “We also contacted SPCA Dallas office that will assist us in the placement of the birds.”

Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.