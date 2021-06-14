East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pilot killed in Madisonville plane crash identified

Apolo Diaz was the pilot of the single-engine plane that crashed just short of the runway at the Madisonville Municipal Airport around 1:00 a.m.
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Federal investigators have released the name of the person killed in an early morning plane crash in Madisonville.

Apolo Diaz, 68, from Kansas City, Missouri, was the pilot of the single-engine plane that crashed just short of the runway at the Madisonville Municipal Airport around 1:00 a.m. He was killed in the crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Madisonville sometime Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the federal agency.

Madisonville police said the five passengers in the plane were injured and flown to nearby hospitals via medical helicopter. They reported one person was trapped inside the aircraft, but first responders were able to free them around 5:30 a.m. At last check, those injured were in critical condition.

According to DPS, three passengers were taken to Bryan/College Station hospitals, one was taken to a hospital in Temple and the fifth was taken to a hospital in Houston. DPS says the names of the passengers will not be released.

Madisonville police said they got a call around midnight Monday that a single-engine plane crashed when it landed short of the runway.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies today with highs upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Aging, mental health experts discuss World Elder Abuse Day
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
200 people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Wild hog populations are causing millions of dollars in damages
New ‘all-natural’ wild hog contraceptive aims to decrease growing population
Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis
A Better East Texas: VP Harris and the border crisis