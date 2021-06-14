East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Panola County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Fatal crash in Panola County on Friday.
Fatal crash in Panola County on Friday.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and one in the hospital on Friday.

On Friday at 7:24 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM-2517, approximately two miles south of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on FM-2517. The driver traveled onto the wrong side of the road and struck an eastbound 2019 Volvo towing a trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Larry D. Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as Arthur Carl Collier, 67, of Deberry. Collier was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Carthage in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a quick look at the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s media day in...
WebXtra: Texas Shakespeare Festival prepares to take the stage in Kilgore
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a quick look at the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s media day in...
WebXtra: Shakespeare fest
2 people die in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 154 in Hopkins County
Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim