Panola County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and one in the hospital on Friday.

On Friday at 7:24 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM-2517, approximately two miles south of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on FM-2517. The driver traveled onto the wrong side of the road and struck an eastbound 2019 Volvo towing a trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Larry D. Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as Arthur Carl Collier, 67, of Deberry. Collier was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Carthage in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

