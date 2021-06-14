East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles

By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Fire Department ladder truck crashed into a crosswalk signal pole and a streetlight pole Monday afternoon after it took evasive action to avoid hitting a car that entered an intersection it was passing through.

According to a post on the City of Nacogdoches Facebook page, the crash occurred at about 12:03 p.m. Monday. At the time of the wreck, the NFD ladder truck was heading east on Austin Street to assist with a medical call.

A black sedan stopped at the stoplight started to enter the intersection after the light turned green.

“The fire engine was approaching with lights and siren on when the sedan entered the intersection,” the Facebook post stated. “The drive of the fire engine took an evasive maneuver to avoid collision with the sedan, which resulted in the truck steering off the highway.”

The ladder truck then collided with an electronic crosswalk pole and a streetlight pole, causing significant damage to the truck.

The driver of the black sedan claimed he did not hear the fire truck’s siren when he went to cross the intersection, the Facebook post stated.

“All parties are accounted for and there were no significant injuries at the scene,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021KTRE. All rights reserved.

