East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Low chance for an isolated shower today.
By Andrew Tate
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers possible this morning as showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way through the region from the overnight hours. Today we’ll hold onto a 10-20% chance for rain, as you’ve likely noticed these showers the last few weeks can be difficult to forecast. It is possible we don’t see any more rain today other than the early morning thunderstorms, but to be safe I’m leaving the low chance in. This afternoon we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s with Heat Index values in the 100s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for multiple ETX counties today from noon to 7pm for heat index temps between 105° and 109°. At the time of the video being recorded, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties were not included in the Heat Advisory, they have since been added. Mostly to partly sunny skies this week, but low rain chances stick around for much of the week. By next weekend we could see greater rain chances as we’re watching an area in the Gulf that could organize into a tropical system.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater
10-year-old boy drowns in private pool in Pollok

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-14-21
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Reveille Glider at GERG
Texas A&M researchers work to improve data used for hurricane forecasts