Man found guilty of elder fraud in Florida, East Texas to pay back over $400K

Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46
Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Florida man who lived for a time in Sulphur Springs pleaded guilty to federal violations in court Monday.

Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He has also agreed to pay restitution of $438,433, which represents the amount of money he and his recruits received and deposited, the U.S. attorney says.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei called it an international financial scheme that was bilking thousands of Americans all over the country out of their money.

“Today’s plea has added significance, given that it comes on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,” Ganjei said.

According to information presented in court, in 2014, Jones, who then lived in Florida, became involved with a money laundering operation. He picked up funds wired to various money services businesses, such as MoneyGram and Western Union. Jones created fictitious companies and opened bank accounts in the names of these businesses, and then deposited the money into the accounts for the fake companies. The wired funds were actually fraud proceeds obtained from victims of various schemes, including loan modification scams, IRS impersonation scams, and credit card scams.

Jones relocated to Sulphur Springs, Texas in 2015, but continued his money laundering activities. He made pickups of wired victim funds, and also recruited others, supervised their activity. Jones was paid a percentage of the cash and money orders that he and his recruits picked up. He returned to Florida in 2018 and resumed his money laundering operations there.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 29, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations; Housing and Urban Development-Office of Inspector General; the United States Secret Service; and Treasury Inspector General-Tax Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan Jackson and Frank Coan.

If you suspect someone you know age 60 or older is been a victim of financial fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

