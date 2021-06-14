East Texas Now Business Break
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses

By Christian Terry
Jun. 14, 2021
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials said a man drowned on Lake Tawakoni Sunday after attempting to retrieve a pair of sunglasses which had fallen in the water.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Steve Stapleton, officials were notified at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the West Tawakoni area of the lake. Witnesses said a group of people were on a boat on the lake anchored and swimming in the area. They said one man lost his sunglasses and dived in an attempt to retrieve them. He did not resurface. Captain Stapleton said the group was swimming in about 22 feet of water.

Game Wardens searched for the swimmer using side-scan sonar. They were able to locate and retrieve his body at 6:53 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time as officials are still working to notify the rest of the family.

