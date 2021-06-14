East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
Man drops through ceiling of Tyler mall Dippin’ Dots, helps himself
Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest

Latest News

President Biden's first G-7 Summit ends with pledges from the leaders to address matters like...
G-7 Summit: Biden focused on reviving relationships
This photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill...
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, indelible in ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Network’ dies at 83
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
A couple of hundred come together for Pride event in Downtown Tyler