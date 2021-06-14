Longview Police: Two suspects arrested after robbing convenience store, third still at large

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police arrested two Shreveport men in connection with an early Saturday morning robbery.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 2:22 a.m., Longview Police officers were dispatched to the EZ Mart located at 1910 Judson Rd. A reporting party told police that three black males wearing all-black clothing and masks came into the location with guns and took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store. Officers said they then located a vehicle attempting to leave the area at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the vehicle, but before they could make contact with the driver, the suspects allegedly fled and led police on a pursuit into Gregg County. The report states the suspects’ vehicle wrecked out and officers were able to arrest two of the three suspects. In the vehicle, police said they found a black ski mask and gloves.

The suspects have been identified as Lamark Jackson Jr., 24, of Shreveport, La., and Andre Mason, 19, also from Shreveport. Both suspects were booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the third suspect still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts or identity of the third suspect are asked to contact the Longview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

