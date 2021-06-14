‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The long discussed Friday night broadcast ban of Texas high school football will once again be discussed on Tuesday by the University Interscholastic League legislative committee.

Last year the ban was lifted as school districts looked for ways to allow fans the opportunity to watch their favorite teams from home due to the limited seating capacities across the state. Thursday and Saturday night games can be broadcasted as long as both school’s agree. Playoff games are also streamed online with the UIL owing those broadcast rights and most of the time dividing the coverage between local channels, the NFHS Network and Texan Live. The UIL Championships have been carried live on Bally Sports Southwest, formally Fox Sports Southwest.

The issue will be discussed by the UIL standing committee on policy Tuesday morning and then their proposal will be taken to the legislative committee later in the day. The proposal asks that UIL member schools be allowed to permit the live webcast of a regular season football game on a Friday night

Last summer UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt was given power to make decisions on his own during the pandemic. One of those decisions was to suspend the rule for the year. At the time he made it clear he wanted this to be a one time deal and return to normal for this season.

There will be plenty of other interesting topics discussed.

The policy committee will also talk about how to handle transgender athletes in regards to participating in male or female athletics. There are two proposals in regards to athletic eligibility for non-varsiity students that transfer schools and for students that transfer schools inside a district. The committee will also hear proposals on adding boys volleyball and E-Sports to their sanctioned events. Various topics are also on the agenda that pertain to the recent legislative session at the capital.

The athletic committee will also tackle various subjects. Old business set to be discussed will be the ongoing talks of adding two week period before the regular baseball season for pitchers and catchers to work on fundamentals as well as flexibility for districts when it comes to their strength and condition programs.

There is set to be discussion on adding a shot clock to 6A and 5A basketball competition. Currently there is no shot clock in Texas but the NFHS has made recent changes that could bring a shot clock to Texas gyms. Another key proposal the committee will tackle is how the State Executive Committee can punish student-athletes that assault a sports official.

The Full lineup of committee agendas for the day can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.