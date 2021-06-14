Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day today. Fair skies and light winds will continue into the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop into the mid 70s by early tomorrow morning and more sunshine and hot weather is on the way. Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s. One or two isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, mainly in Deep East Texas. Sunny, hot conditions continue for the rest of the week with light winds and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity levels will make the afternoons feel more like the triple digits. By the weekend, the tropics could change the weather. A low pressure in the Bay of Campeche could become a tropical system that will drift into the Gulf of Mexico. A lot can change, but if the storm moves toward the Texas coast, it will increase rain chances across East Texas this weekend.

