East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day today.  Fair skies and light winds will continue into the evening and overnight.  Temperatures drop into the mid 70s by early tomorrow morning and more sunshine and hot weather is on the way.  Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s.  One or two isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, mainly in Deep East Texas.  Sunny, hot conditions continue for the rest of the week with light winds and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.  Humidity levels will make the afternoons feel more like the triple digits.  By the weekend, the tropics could change the weather.  A low pressure in the Bay of Campeche could become a tropical system that will drift into the Gulf of Mexico.  A lot can change, but if the storm moves toward the Texas coast, it will increase rain chances across East Texas this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
People walking, holding signs, and chanting during the Pride event in downtown on Sunday.
Couple hundred people attend Pride event in Downtown Tyler
Man drowns on Lake Tawakoni trying to retrieve sunglasses
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
Source: KLTV Staff
Business is booming for Hwy 80 Produce between White Oak, Gladewater

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 6-14-21
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 6-14-21
Monday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-14-21
Monday Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Low chance for an isolated shower
Monday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-14-21
Monday Weather At Your Fingertips